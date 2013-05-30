Brake Light Fuse Blows

SableSal
Member
-
- Sep 17, 2009
-
- 295
-
- 3
-
- 19
Well this blows... literally. I need your guys' help on this one! My 95 has a intermittent concern where the brake light 15A fuse will blow at least once or twice a day. It all started after I was driving back from Santa Cruz to Fresno, Ca. About a 2 - 2 1/2 hour drive. I noticed half way back that my turn signals weren't working. I eventually got home and realized not only did my turn signals stop working, but so did my brake lights!! I was like ****!!! So anyways... first thing was first. I was running sequential turn signals at the time, I figured my sequential's were at fault (Web Electric Products). I removed them and decided to solder all the connections rather than the scotch-locks that were supplied with the kit. Take note that I had the sequential turn kit for about a year and a half before this concern occurred. So anyhow I soldered up the connections and installed the kit. Everything seemed to work fine for about a few days, then again... the fuse blows. After messing with it for so long, I decided to sell the kit. Something must be wrong with the kit, and I don't have time to figure it out. I started rolling around bone stock and everything seemed to be okay for about two to three weeks... then the fuse blows. I would replace the fuse and sometimes it would last for days, other times it would last for hours. I tried to pin point when the fuse blows, whether it's when I use the turn signal or when I brake. I can't seem to get it to blow when I want it to blow. I decided to replace the brake light switch in the event that it's bad or grounding or causing too high resistance in the circuit. I replace the brake light switch with a new one and yup... the fuse blows. After some speculation I decided to replace the multi-function switch (turn signal stalk). I ordered one online through rock auto for cheap ($28 shipped). I figure the wiper part is bad, might as well replace it to make it look cleaner and function like it's suppose to function. At the same time, I decided to replace all the bulbs just in case one of them is internally shorted. One other thought I had was the third brake light in the aftermarket Cobra style wing. I'm thinking the LED is a cheaper LED and the issue I have is LED is causing a high resistance in the connection (butt connectors). So I decided to redo the connection at the wing wiring and make it more of a hard wire connection rather than a spliced connection at the wiring with those darn Scotch-locks. After a few drives... the fuse blows. I then thought, the Cobra style wing's LED is the cause of this!! I should disconnect it and continue driving and see if the brake/turn fuse blows, if it doesn't then I know it has to be the LED! Well.. I drove for about two to three days now and guess what... on the way home from work today... the fuse blows. I really can't figure out what is happening. I've searched the forum and I found if you replace the clutch quadrant that the brake wiring near the clutch/brake pedals may wear if not routed correctly. Yeah, checked that. Nope, it's routed right and it's good, no wear. I also at one time modified my trunk so that it deleted the stock third brake light and when I replaced the trunk I replaced the trunk wiring.. Nope seems okay at this time. I'm literally stuck! I don't know what more I should check. Has anyone ever dealt with something like this before? Any tips on where I should look next?
Thanks in advance guys, I'm sure we can figure this out together.
Thanks in advance guys, I'm sure we can figure this out together.