How Exactly Does A Brake Proportioning Valve Work | Sun Devil Auto A brake proportioning valve helps you control brake balance and ensures your rear wheels will not lock up during heavy braking. There are three different types of brake proportioning valves depending on the type of vehicle you drive.

If I'm understanding your second post correctly, you're still asking if you can bypass the proportioning valve. It isadvised.If you're not able to locate a stock unit, you could go with an adjustable unit. Those are sold through most any parts source - Summit, Jegs, CJ Pony Parts, etc.As for your calipers not releasing the rotor when you let off the pedal, youhave faulty calipers. Are they actually NEW units or are they refurbished? Are the sliding components of the calipers clean and not pitted? I guess what I'm getting at is I really don't think the proportioning valve is the problem at all, it sounds like there is a problem elsewhere in the system.