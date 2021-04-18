Brights switch backwards

Getting my dash back in order and at the last thing. When you turn the lights on the bright light indicator comes on and so does the brights. When you push the lever forward for brights regular lights stay come on and the bright indicator stays on. So something is backwards here.



With that said the light switch is aftermarket and only has lights doesnt have the fog lights switch. Old owner looks to have cut the fog lights out and has OEM style but after market lights. Eventually I get to the point of putting fogs back in. But after monkeying around trying to figure out for now the issue with the lights.