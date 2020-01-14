burning rubber smell

Having a burning smell coming from the engine. I can pin point the smell to the top of it. (I think)

What happen was my kid was driving and weather mat slid under the gas pedal and he ended up red lining. Still runs. A little sluggish I’d say. Has anyone had that happen and what was the issue?
 

