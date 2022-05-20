Caliper bolt allen wrench size

I don't have a master mechanic tool box, but it aint bad..... I cannot find the correct allen wrench size for the front Caliper bolts on my 83 Fox??
1/4" too big, 7/32 too small, none of my Metric allen wrenches worked either...
Any help here before I go postal..... Thanks
EDIT, never mind, its a star drive....... Need to find my glasses......
 
