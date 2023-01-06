You could leave it stock camshaft and run 1.7 roller rockers. It will give you a little more lift on a stock cam and still keep the drive ability and fuel mileage about the same. Camshafts tend to move the power further up the rpm band. It would make it feel like a dog with 2.73 gears.



With a stock camshaft, and ported heads and intake, you could loose some air velocity in the lower rpm range. The 1.7 rockers will help open the valves more to allow more flow. In theory.



The 1.7s shouldn't cause any piston to valve issues with a stock camshaft. Pushrod length and vslvetrain geometry should be verified though.



There are two different types of pistons in fox bodies stock. The early ones are flat top pistons ( pre 86 ? ) and the others have valve reliefs in them.