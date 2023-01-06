Engine Camshaft choice?

I've currently got a bone stock 5.0 5-speed car that I use as my daily driver with a 2.73 rear gear. This is perfect for me because I do a lot of highway miles and it keeps the rpm very low, so its quiet and I get good fuel economy. However, I'm currently building another engine with ported GT40 heads and intake with a stock bottom end. I'm wondering if I should keep the stock cam since it will probably suit my needs better, or if I can upgrade the cam while still retaining the ability to cruise at around 1300rpm on the freeway without issues. I would like the added power of a cam but I would prioritize drivability because it is my daily.
 

You could leave it stock camshaft and run 1.7 roller rockers. It will give you a little more lift on a stock cam and still keep the drive ability and fuel mileage about the same. Camshafts tend to move the power further up the rpm band. It would make it feel like a dog with 2.73 gears.

With a stock camshaft, and ported heads and intake, you could loose some air velocity in the lower rpm range. The 1.7 rockers will help open the valves more to allow more flow. In theory.

The 1.7s shouldn't cause any piston to valve issues with a stock camshaft. Pushrod length and vslvetrain geometry should be verified though.

There are two different types of pistons in fox bodies stock. The early ones are flat top pistons ( pre 86 ? ) and the others have valve reliefs in them.
 
