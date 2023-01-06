keel
I've currently got a bone stock 5.0 5-speed car that I use as my daily driver with a 2.73 rear gear. This is perfect for me because I do a lot of highway miles and it keeps the rpm very low, so its quiet and I get good fuel economy. However, I'm currently building another engine with ported GT40 heads and intake with a stock bottom end. I'm wondering if I should keep the stock cam since it will probably suit my needs better, or if I can upgrade the cam while still retaining the ability to cruise at around 1300rpm on the freeway without issues. I would like the added power of a cam but I would prioritize drivability because it is my daily.