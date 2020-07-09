Hi,
not sure whats going on, i can start the car first time and for about 3 seconds goes to 2000rpm and then can't idle by itself and cuts out straight away. i can keep the car going for as long i like by holding 1-2000rpm myself but even after holding it for 2 minutes the moment i let go it cuts out again.
Can anyone shed some light on this? Thank you
