Hi,

not sure whats going on, i can start the car first time and for about 3 seconds goes to 2000rpm and then can't idle by itself and cuts out straight away. i can keep the car going for as long i like by holding 1-2000rpm myself but even after holding it for 2 minutes the moment i let go it cuts out again.

Can anyone shed some light on this? Thank you
 

A lot of good info here, look for the 'surging idle checklist '
Read through it so you understand and do it step by step, don't skip around, you may have more than one problem and this will cover it.
Post any questions you have here in this thread and the members will help.
 
