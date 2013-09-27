FastDriver
My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
-
- Sep 5, 2001
-
- 4,538
-
- 1,244
-
- 214
Guys, if "that should be a sticky," then please reply to this thread with the link to your suggestion and why you think it should be added.
How to determine if a thread should be included:
- Does the topic address a common fox 5.0 owner's needs? / Is it a frequently asked question? / Is it frequently searched?
- Does the thread contain extremely useful information that should be highlighted?
- Is the topic thoroughly addressed in the threads already listed below? (consider adding the info to such threads, or asking a moderator to merge them)
Thanks,
- FastDriver
Engine
Exterior
Miscellaneous
How to determine if a thread should be included:
- Does the topic address a common fox 5.0 owner's needs? / Is it a frequently asked question? / Is it frequently searched?
- Does the thread contain extremely useful information that should be highlighted?
- Is the topic thoroughly addressed in the threads already listed below? (consider adding the info to such threads, or asking a moderator to merge them)
Thanks,
- FastDriver
Engine
- 2.3L Conversion - terramir
- 351 Swap Info - SAY GO
- 87-95 Heads, Cam, Intake Install
- 94/95 Mass Air Meter Install - Maryland Stang
- Cylinder Heads: After Market Specs and Comparison Thread - 5spdGT
- 5.0L MUSTANG DISTRIBUTOR INSTALL - [email protected]
- Distributors 302 HO vs. 351W vs. MSD 351W - BK_CAULEY
- Engine Build Tutorial - ozanracing
- GT40 Intake Comparision - Stang89LXCPE
- Heater Core Replacement 87-93 - don herberto
- How to fit e-fan into stock fan shroud - 85_SS_302_COUPE
- Home Made Power Pipe for 87-93 Fox - cenok is family
- Installation Of Ford Racing (and Other) Stud/pedestal Mount Roller Rockers
- Junk Yard Parts Thread - 93 teal terror
- Manifold vacuum line and hose diagrams for thermactor system - jrichker/Maryland Stang
- Modification List and Suggested Order of Priority - strothfuss
- PCV System Operation and Routing for Different Applications (Boost, N/A) - JChalfan
- PCV Oil Separater Installation - Mike92GT
- Piston-to-Valve clearance check- Nikwoac
- Power Steering Whine, How to Eliminate - jtfairlane
- Serpentine Belt Routing Stock/Short - Roland69
- STARTER IGNITION SWITCH INSTALL (79-93) - [email protected]
- SVE HIGH TORQUE MINI STARTER INSTALL(79-95 )- [email protected]
- Stroker information = 5spd GT
- Timing Cover/harmonic Balancer Removal And Replacement - @jrichker
- Clutch Swap Help (Part Numbers and How To)- 5spd GT
- Differential Diagnosis - dragnazz5.0
- Speedo Gear Part Numbers and Information - Roland69
- Traction Lock Rebuild - Roland69
- Transmission Diagnosis - dragnazz5.0
- Testing your TFI Module and Hall Effect Sensor
- Adjusting your TPS - Mustang5L5
- Anderson PMS How-to-guide - VibrantRedGT
- H.I.D. Fabrication and Installation - RacEoHolic330
- 130 AMP ALTERNATOR INSTALL (87-93) - [email protected]
- 3G Alternator Install - Dan Acevedo
- GT Fog Lamp Fix - Blown88GT
- O2 harness repin - Mustang5L5
Exterior
- Door hinge repair, pins, bushings and roller install- [email protected]
- Orange Peel Removal, Step by Step - Paul Perreca
- Loose Side-view Mirror Repair- @Davedacarpainter
- Fox Headrest Removal - @Mustang5L5
- How To: sn95 seats (04 cobra) in a fox coupe (MANY pics) - Mustang Forums at StangNet
- How To: S197 seats in a fox
- Sn95 steering wheel into 87-89 Fox - Mustang Forums at StangNet
- Refresh/Repaint your interior panels -All Year Mustangs- MRaburn – Project “Built to Cruise”
- Cobra Brake upgrade (94-04) - [email protected]
- Cobra Caliper Rebuild - CarCrazyRDM (excellent writeup with great pics!!!)
- LOWERING SPRING INSTALLATION (79-04) - [email protected]
- 5 LUG CONVERSION INSTALLATION - [email protected]
- Ultimate 4-lug to 5-lug brake conversion thread - Mustang5L5
- Why Do Some Say Modifying The Parking Brake Is Necessary With Disc Conversion? - Multi-contributors
- Finding the right sized wheels for foxes with SN95 axles - Foxstang.com
- GM Brake Install on a Fox - @Mustang5L5
- Sn95 Parking Brake (no Need To Weld Handle) - Mustang5L5
Miscellaneous
- Weight reduction thread (weights of various stock mustang parts) - Speeds8erM-1
- Fox Body Production Number Thread - poneypower89
- Bolt Thread Reference - srtthis
- PCV System, Overview, Troubleshooting, Oil/Contamination Control - Vristang
- Cranks but No Start Checklist - jrichker
- Surging Idle Checklist - JRichker :cool:
- Pull Codes EECIV - JRichker
Last edited: