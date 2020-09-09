Electrical Car is undriveable. Pulled codes, replaced parts still no bueno!

evintho

evintho

Member
Nov 12, 2003
295
11
18
64
Santa Rosa, CA.
Visit site
'93 Mustang convertible. 5.0/AOD bone stock.

THE PROBLEM:
Starts right up and runs fine at high idle. CEL is on. After 30 seconds it dies. Start it again and I have to feather the gas for about 30-45 seconds to keep it running. After that it idles, although kinda rough. CEL is off. Take it down the street and under load it misses, bucks and barely has any power. CEL comes on and goes off, several times.

CODES:
KOEO - I get 82 - Air diverter solenoid circuit fault.
66 - MAF sensor fault/below minimum voltage.
96 - Fuel Pump secondary circuit fault/Hi-speed F/P relay open.
KOER - I get 94 - Air diverter solenoid circuit fault.
44 - Thermactor air system fault.

82, 94 and 44 I don't really care about 'cause the whole system will be removed soon. 66 and 96 are my primary focus. When I disconnect the IAC there's no change. When I disconnect the MAF the idle drops from around 800 rpm to 600 rpm. When I disconnect the SPOUT the idle drops from around 800 rpm to 700-750 rpm.

I've replaced the IAC, MAF, fuel pump, fuel pump relay and ECU. I've also tested the MAF using this procedure....

Part 2 -How to Test the Ford Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensor

Page 2 of 5: How to Test the Ford Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensor. MAF Sensor Circuit Descriptions. Testing the MAF Sensor for Beginners.
easyautodiagnostics.com easyautodiagnostics.com
Everything checked out.
Here's a question. I've seen in a couple of different schematics online a MAF/O2 relay. Is there such an animal and if so, where is it located?
I've replaced all the components so it seems to me the only thing left is the wiring harness. Really don't wanna dump $500 on a new one!
Anyone have any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Foxslider

Foxslider

im not that much of a idiot
Oct 25, 2019
419
115
53
33
Houston, TX
Ignition coil, new oreillys distributor (knocks out, pickup in dist. And a new TFI at once.) Then if it doesnt fix it. Ask them and make sure you can reuturn it when you buy it. And a new P.I.P sensor.

My only ideas. Pretty cheap on the coil. Dist, basically a free test.. pip cheap. New plugs.

Could check fuel pressure under load while driving and see what it does when the problem appears.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Car is acting extremly weird and is undrivable Help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
T Why did my downhill driveway kill my car? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
Andresquintana.mma Engine Car starts then dies Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
B Need some help cars not right SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
G troubleshooting help car is stumbling and lean 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
S Car cranks but won't start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
92j3ieje8 Car turning off if gas is not pressed 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
92j3ieje8 Car turns off and idles low. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S Thanks for the add to the group. I have built custom cars for years but my current project is a 1973 Mustang Grande The Welcome Wagon 4
N best gear ratio- street car 4.6 5-speed SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
D WANTED : 79 pace Car/ 82 GT front bumper 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
S Fox Scaling car this week 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
B Leather Seats for My Car The Welcome Wagon 0
9 Fuel Help - Car Won't Start After Braided Fuel Line Conversion Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
W Engine Oil Change Interval for a car that is not used much ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
L The quest for a 9 second street car The Welcome Wagon 12
B [Project Car] 1986 5.0 V8 Foxbody Mustang Starting Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M giving up here, car instantly dies Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
90sickfox Virtual Car Show here ??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 42
B AC causes car to over heat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
M Engine car cuts out without revs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R Engine Car has no power under acceleration, but has no codes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
T HELP MY CAR IS RUNNING TERRIBLY! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
E Any way to tell if my car is modified? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 64
A Electrical Help. I’ve about had it with this car.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
silverlx50 Engine Car spewing fuel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
7 Progress Thread Oregon Pace Car Story to Coolness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 96
7 New Guy from Oregon 79 Pace Car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
A Car starts but dies Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
93silverlx50 Engine Car in limp mode, fuel spitting out of tailpipes, missing rough idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
T Decent deal on these cars? Or keep looking? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
R New car! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
CrazyRedFox Fuel Noise from the rear after shutting off car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
slayr281 Hey, I know that car! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
M For Sale FS: 2000 Mustang GT Track Car / 62k Miles / 5k on Motor / Full Roll Cage / California / $5,000 OBO SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Olivethefet Drivetrain One Man T5 Tailshaft Housing Install In The Car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R Fox 1987 Charcoal Canister Test - Test off car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
trlps_ Need help, car wont rev up or drive 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S Strange sound coming from under car? 2001 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Gtbabydriver new to this site and learning about my car 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
T Car Stalling OUT 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
P Progress Thread My First Project Car And My First Fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
Wayne Waldrep Engine Trouble with the old pile...I mean car. Need some help. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
D How to know if car springs are bad on just shocks? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Mixveez First car 86 T-Top 4 eye Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 67
L Raising the car for Subframe connector welding (or other reasons). 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
J Start a car club in Lancaster/Palmdalr area Regional Forums and Event Information 0
T Fox Scored a 5 speed feature car with only 67k original miles 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
V A 20 year old car, with many faults! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
Similar threads
Top Bottom