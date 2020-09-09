Part 2 -How to Test the Ford Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensor Page 2 of 5: How to Test the Ford Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensor. MAF Sensor Circuit Descriptions. Testing the MAF Sensor for Beginners.

'93 Mustang convertible. 5.0/AOD bone stock.THE PROBLEM:Starts right up and runs fine at high idle. CEL is on. After 30 seconds it dies. Start it again and I have to feather the gas for about 30-45 seconds to keep it running. After that it idles, although kinda rough. CEL is off. Take it down the street and under load it misses, bucks and barely has any power. CEL comes on and goes off, several times.CODES:KOEO - I get 82 - Air diverter solenoid circuit fault.66 - MAF sensor fault/below minimum voltage.96 - Fuel Pump secondary circuit fault/Hi-speed F/P relay open.KOER - I get 94 - Air diverter solenoid circuit fault.44 - Thermactor air system fault.82, 94 and 44 I don't really care about 'cause the whole system will be removed soon. 66 and 96 are my primary focus. When I disconnect the IAC there's no change. When I disconnect the MAF the idle drops from around 800 rpm to 600 rpm. When I disconnect the SPOUT the idle drops from around 800 rpm to 700-750 rpm.I've replaced the IAC, MAF, fuel pump, fuel pump relay and ECU. I've also tested the MAF using this procedure....Everything checked out.Here's a question. I've seen in a couple of different schematics online a MAF/O2 relay. Is there such an animal and if so, where is it located?I've replaced all the components so it seems to me the only thing left is the wiring harness. Really don't wanna dump $500 on a new one!Anyone have any ideas?