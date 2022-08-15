Car Show Requirements

For those of you that show your cars, what makes you pick one show over another? Is it trophies? Is it the camaraderie? Is it the promoter? What get the rare vehicles out? Is it location? How about prizes or raffles? What makes one show a do not miss and another, eh? Thinking of holding and all Ford meet for 2023 and id like to have 300 cars.just trying to understand what all goes into it.

Thank you for you responses.
 

Shade, and efficient and friendly organization are near the top of my list. If I (or my bands) have to sit in the sun and put up with bozos who have no clue or contradicting info, we are not going back.
Food, a good crowd, and fun are also near the top of the list.
Trophies and prizes are nice, but going to the trophy shop would be cheaper and quicker if the day stinks.
 
Top Bottom