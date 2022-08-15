Car Show Requirements

For those of you that show your cars, what makes you pick one show over another? Is it trophies? Is it the camaraderie? Is it the promoter? What get the rare vehicles out? Is it location? How about prizes or raffles? What makes one show a do not miss and another, eh? Thinking of holding and all Ford meet for 2023 and id like to have 300 cars.just trying to understand what all goes into it.



Thank you for you responses.