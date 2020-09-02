Hey everyone I just built a 93 and converted it to a 5speed from an auto. Bought the car as a roller. Basically rebuilt an engine I had laying around. New everything, water pump, timing cover, all front accessories, fuel pump. The engine was rebuilt doesn’t have much miles. Like 20k or less but was sitting for a while. The car will take a little while to start but when it does start it revs up to about 4K and then dies on me. I’m either thinking vacuum but I double checked the vacuum and it’s mocked up the way it’s supposed to be but with out the egr stuff it’s not in the car. Or maybe fuel pressure regulator. Thanks in advance.