Check Engine light question

So i’m thinking about going cat-less on my mid pipe to wake up my cars exhaust note. I have a 2003 Mach 1, bone stock. I really want to go catless but i don’t have the money to buy a handheld tuner or go get the car tuned for the CE light issue.. is there any other way that i could get rid of the CEL that is for sure to work. I don’t wanna keep buying MIL’s or try stuff that won’t work and end up spending a lot of money just to be stuck with the light. I know the light being on doesn’t mean anything except the o2 sensors are reading differently but i don’t want the light to constantly be on and something to happen to my car that would throw a CE light and me not know