Drivetrain Clutch pedal assembly questions....

Oct 4, 2020
Sooo, here is the pedal assembly from my 83....
Do I replace the plastic quadrant with a metal one?? If so, any brand recommendations??
I am going to look over the factory cable closer, but the plan is to reuse it.... It looks like new......

While I have all this taken apart, I am going to disassemble all of the metal parts, clean and paint them......
I see the clutch pedal/quadrant has a spring in there..... Can this thing bite me?? Do I need to take any precautions with disassembly? My Ford service manual does not say squat...
Is this spring a pain to reassemble??????

DSCF1044.JPG
 

