Sooo, here is the pedal assembly from my 83....Do I replace the plastic quadrant with a metal one?? If so, any brand recommendations??I am going to look over the factory cable closer, but the plan is to reuse it.... It looks like new......While I have all this taken apart, I am going to disassemble all of the metal parts, clean and paint them......I see the clutch pedal/quadrant has a spring in there..... Can this thing bite me?? Do I need to take any precautions with disassembly? My Ford service manual does not say squat...Is this spring a pain to reassemble??????