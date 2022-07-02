Sooo, here is the pedal assembly from my 83....
Do I replace the plastic quadrant with a metal one?? If so, any brand recommendations??
I am going to look over the factory cable closer, but the plan is to reuse it.... It looks like new......
While I have all this taken apart, I am going to disassemble all of the metal parts, clean and paint them......
I see the clutch pedal/quadrant has a spring in there..... Can this thing bite me?? Do I need to take any precautions with disassembly? My Ford service manual does not say squat...
Is this spring a pain to reassemble??????
