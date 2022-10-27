Clutch pedal won’t return

Hey everyone,
I have been having some trouble with my clutch pedal not returning, I recently converted my 66 Mustang 200 ci mustang to a manual transmission. when pressing down on my clutch pedal there it goes to the floor, I have the lower return spring installed and it does noting to bring the pedal back in.
