Cobra brake booster question

Hello,

New, First post!

I’m in process of a ground up restoration of a 90 LX (to cobra clone) front brakes are in. Now I know that the cobra brake booster is a bit of a pain to install. I believe 86 and earlier requires strut tower “massaging” and virtually all years require booster hole enlarging. My question is... is the process any easier with a completely empty engine bay? Without the engine or any other parts in the way? Cause my engine bay is freshly painted in eastwood ceramic chassis satin black and I’d hate to scratch it up getting this in...

Appreciate any input especially from those who have done it