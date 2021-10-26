90 LX Front wheel offset…

Hello,

Doing ground up resto on a 90LX. Always wanted 03 cobra wheels. Have the SN 95 swap to cobra brakes with 96+ spindles. PA racing k member and control arms with SVE coil overs.

After watching KASL customs video on 18 “ wheels on a fox, I decided to get a set of 18x9 03 cobra wheels. Now at this point the car is still in the air and have yet to purchase tires. Mocked the front wheels on and they’re sticking out pretty far passed the fender. Wondering if anyone has any idea if it could be a result of any specific part(s) of my setup. Thought about looking into a set of 1” short A arms… really that’s all I’ve got at this point. I’ve read that may require notching of the shock tower to allow CC clearance…



Thoughts…?