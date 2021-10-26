90 LX Front wheel offset…

B

Bdude93

Member
Oct 16, 2020
26
5
13
38
Ferndale, MI
Hello,
Doing ground up resto on a 90LX. Always wanted 03 cobra wheels. Have the SN 95 swap to cobra brakes with 96+ spindles. PA racing k member and control arms with SVE coil overs.
After watching KASL customs video on 18 “ wheels on a fox, I decided to get a set of 18x9 03 cobra wheels. Now at this point the car is still in the air and have yet to purchase tires. Mocked the front wheels on and they’re sticking out pretty far passed the fender. Wondering if anyone has any idea if it could be a result of any specific part(s) of my setup. Thought about looking into a set of 1” short A arms… really that’s all I’ve got at this point. I’ve read that may require notching of the shock tower to allow CC clearance…

Thoughts…?
 

Attachments

  • 519E1664-B0E5-4698-A7EE-7572DD4A1C52.jpeg
    519E1664-B0E5-4698-A7EE-7572DD4A1C52.jpeg
    431.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 6373FB40-F591-4372-B956-59EDA3F5E03B.jpeg
    6373FB40-F591-4372-B956-59EDA3F5E03B.jpeg
    376.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 1CD84C53-76E1-468E-970A-7FB207FC193C.jpeg
    1CD84C53-76E1-468E-970A-7FB207FC193C.jpeg
    274.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 574161CF-B992-4E9A-BCEB-6968C11B2188.jpeg
    574161CF-B992-4E9A-BCEB-6968C11B2188.jpeg
    256.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 23AB126A-C0AD-43A3-AFE2-1324AD128DAF.png
    23AB126A-C0AD-43A3-AFE2-1324AD128DAF.png
    297.5 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Fox Tire options for 90 fox with 17x9s
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
weo457
W
G
+40-45mm offset 17x9” wheel recommendations for 93 cobra
Replies
20
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
derek1993
93 LX Brake Questions
Replies
3
Views
398
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mstng93SSP
Mstng93SSP
derek1993
Suspension 1993 LX 'Vert 5 lug /Big Brake upgrade confirmation of plan / input
Replies
9
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
derek1993
derek1993
JCBeaver
JCBeaver's 1993 GT Coyote Swap "The Never-Ending Project"
Replies
182
Views
16K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JCBeaver
JCBeaver
Top Bottom