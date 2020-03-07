codes on 01 mustange

mindofshadow
New Member
-
- Mar 7, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 38
i have 2001 mustang gt.i have to codes p1409 and p0443 cant figure them out looking for some help.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|R
|06 mustang reading p0353 code
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|4
|Digital Tuning Backup Tune for 2012 Mustang GT, Computer Code ZFK0
|2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
|0
|P
|Help!! Open Injector Circuit Codes
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|21
|S
|1993 Mustang GT will not display check engine light until it is turned over and will not throw codes...
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|9
|86 Mustang trouble codes
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|7