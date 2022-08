Sometime in the near future I want to install some coil overs on my 1990 GT. Years ago I installed some Bilstein shocks with some H&R Super Sport lowering springs. Since then the car has mainly just sat in the garage so I'm assuming that the bilsteins are still good to go. Is there a coil over kit that I can use with the bilstein shocks that I currently have or is it best to buy a kit with new shocks? Car is just a street car that I plan on taking out more often on weekend cruises.