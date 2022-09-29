Working on the 1989 LX 5.0 /AOD higher mileage car.Runs good, except fuel pump does not shut off after initial prime and car "hiccups" repeatedly above 4000rpm at WOT.Plugs, wires, cap, rotor and fuel filter all done a few months ago. Fuel pump relay replaced - no change.Pulling codes gave 87 & 95, both relating to fuel pump circuitry. In reading up (yes, I searched enough to get a headache), most with those codes have a no-start condition. This car starts and runs fine (been DD'ing it). Other than the 4k+ hiccups and the time I ran it out of fuel a few weeks ago, no issues, so I don't think I'm really looking for a wiring issue. I have NOT yet checked fuel pressure, but it's on my list.Is my next step pulling the ECM to check capacitors/board burns, or is there something else I should be checking? Thanks in advance.