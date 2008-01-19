Convertible Top Replacement!

Adam95GT
New Member
-
- Aug 14, 2006
-
- 2,564
-
- 3
-
- 0
Got the car towed to my friends garage... i guess we are gonna start the swap and put a new top on our selves.... Any one know a good place to buy a replacement... or anyone have instructions... both wold be wonderful...
so far i have:
http://www.topsonline.com/index.php?DepartmentID=1&CarID=53&CarmodelID=413
I will probaly just get another vinyl.... Cloth seems like a bitch to take care of...
