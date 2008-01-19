Convertible Top Replacement!

Adam95GT said: Do you have pics of your top did you get the cloth or vinyl??? and how was the fitment Click to expand...

I went with vinyl because at the time I didn't know any better. The fitment was fine, but there's a couple areas where, if this a daily driver that saw rain, I would go back over and redo. But since 90% of the time it's driven with the top down and it never sees rain, I don't foresee myself tightening it. Just plan to spend the WHOLE weekend doing it, because I guarantee you won't get it perfect the first time and it's better to walk away from it and finish it the next day when you're not pissed off. It's definitely a frustrating job, but if you're strapped for cash, you can definitely get it done if you take you're time.BTW I bought instructions from a guy on eBay, but I don't see him selling them on there anymore. The only ones up there now are an 8 page guide. The one I bought was like 23 pages so I imagine that 8 pager is somewhat vague. I'll see if I can find mine. PM me your address and if I can find them I'll mail them to you.Good Luck