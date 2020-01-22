Coolant eruption... car cranks but won’t start... HELP please!

So I was performing maintenance on my 99 v6 3.8 this past weekend, I replaced the valve cover seals and lower and upper intake manifold gaskets. Reassembled the engine completely and started it up. Car ran for approximately 15-20 while I was bleeding the coolant system. I loosened the upper bleed screw on the return line from the heater core to bleed out excess air, and loosened too far and the screw blew out completely and shot coolant out all over engine on intake, crank and serpentine belt and surrounding areas. Shut the car off as quick as I could and clean all areas of fluid. Replaced bleed screw refilled coolant with what was lost and started car again to repeat the bleeding process. Car ran for a minute and started to bog down then revs came back up bogged down again and eventually stalled out.



Now it will crank but will not start. I monitored the CKP sensor while cranking and it’s registering around 175 rpms, so I don’t believe that was affected by the coolant. I don’t know what else electrical might have been affected by the coolant that is causing the engine to not turn over and would really appreciate some troubleshooting advice. It was running perfectly fine before the coolant explosion so I don’t see it being a fuel or spark issues but more something electrical that either got soaked or shorted out and blew a fuse or something.



Any help you have to give would be appreciated. Thanks!