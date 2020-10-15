coolant on floor with heater turned off

Oct 15, 2020
Hi well i know its not mustang but its a 68 cougar (same same) driving home and temp goes up almost instantly. Heater was turned OFF and had coolant on floor under heater box.
Pulled over and cooled it down, topped it up , drove it home with heater ON. Ran perfect temp no leak.
dont think it can be the core as heater was off and it would have leaked more with the heater on??????
Also there is like a drain hose just hanging out of the firewall under heater hoses, any idea what this is for???

Any help or ideas appreciated. In Australia so not a great deal of info here.....
 

The hose hanging out of the firewall is your A/C evaporator core drain hose. Water from condensation drips from it when the A/C runs.

Coolant in the floorboard is either coming from the heater core or a heater hose. It leaking more with the heater off could be due to it having a lower temperature (and thereby lower pressure) when the blower motor is pushing air through it.
 
