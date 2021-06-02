Could not pass this up .. guess the AOD is out

So we all know finding a Fox Body in a junkyard these days is like finding an honest politician, Long gone are the days when there were multiple Fox Body cars in the yard. I get an alert Friday night that a 93 GT just arrived and I show up the next morning at 8 am to be one of the first to get in at 9am. There were already 20 people in line. Luckily, I know the yard well and was the first person to get to the car. The Damn A9L was already pulled before it hit the yard- most likely by an employee, However, the complete 5spd, bellhousing, shifter, etc are all there. I crawl underneath and notice the T5 looks really clean. After pulling it out , it looks like it was recently rebuilt. Zero play on the input shaft shifts really well. new fluid, now wear on the retainer... same for the clutch and pressure plate,, maybe a few thousand miles..... I pull the trans, clutch, pressure plate, flywheel, bellhousing, backing plate, crossmember, along with the 140 gauge cluster and housing. with my bad back takes me 3 hours of hell in 90 degree heat. Man not getting any younger ! Load everything up and get to the cashier. The cashier looks everything in my wheelbarrow and adds it all up... total $165.....Who am I to argue? I say thank you and pay the man and leave- quicklySo,,,, now assemblying the following parts to do the swap. think I will have about $900 total spent when all is said and done before selling off the stock Flywheel, pressure plate, clutch, shifter. I am keeping the built AOD, TCI converter, lines, cooler, B&M shifter, cross member, TV cable as you never know what the future holds. If I sold them it would easily pay for the parts. I may swap in an A9L I have for the A9P that is in there along with the chip with the tune. Probably take a few weekends to complete.Firewall adjuster- haveSteeda Adjustable Cable $45 EbaySteeda Triax $120 EbayFMS T/O bearing $15 EbayBrass shift fork keys $20FMS SFI Billet Flywheel $200 EbayCenterForce Dual Friction Clutch and Pressure Plate $360 AmazonFMS Steel Bearing Retainer $35 EbayPoly Trans Member Bushings $20 EbayPoly Trans Mount $40 AmazomReverse Light Harness $30 LMRSpeedo Gear $15 LMRShifter boot and bezel $30 ebayARP Flywheel bolts - haveBelhousing Bolts - $10FRPP Clutch and PP Bolts $20FRPP Clutch Pivot ball $12 EbayClutch Fork- reuse as its newMerc V $155sp pedal assembly with alum quadrant- had alreadyFRPP alum driveshaft- reuseYeah I know its a T5 and they are like glass,, yada yada... I don't race the car, I don't beat on it. I've run T5's in cars with 500hp and not blown them up. It's a weekend toy . Just like the "experts" say my AOD was going to blow up 5 years ago.