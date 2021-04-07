Forced Induction Couple of questions for foxbody on3 turbo guys

I am 80% done with my on3 turbo install. So far, not bad. I have a couple of questions for anyone who has this kit on their fox. I am running AC and have stock pullies. Does anyone with this combo know what size belt to use? I know everyone will be a little different, but looking for a starting point on belt size. Second question is the cold side that comes out of the intercooler and into the passenger's side fender and connects to the pipe that goes up to the throttle body. Where the two pipes are supposed to meet it is about 4 or 5 inches short making a gap between the two pipes.. I am thinking this is where a mass air meter would go, but I am speed density (Pimp XS Megasquirt) so I have no mass air meter. Any work arounds for this? I suppose I could install a mass air meter between the two for now but don't want that to be permanent. I'm sure I will have more questions, but let's just start with this. Thanks

