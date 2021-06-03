Coyote swap 96 SN95 GT help

Hello everyone, I have a 1996 SN95 GT. I purchased this car in high school and worked on it and fixed it up with my Father. The car has 155,000 miles so it’s time to look towards a motor swap. I really considered getting rid of this car but there’s two many sentimental ties with the vehicle. Not to mention it's insanely clean. Almost no options on the interior so it's a real drivers car. I almost feel like a custodian of this car since most earlier SN95 are finding their way to the junkyard. That being said I likely want a gen 2 coyote Paired to a T56. A new rear end and coil overs.

I was wondering what I'm getting into cost, time, ECT. My father and I will do all the work we can. Background in machine repair, but not professional mechanics. Would like to dance around 600HP NA.
 

