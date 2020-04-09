Crown Vic-Mustang GT engine swap

B

Black GT

Member
Sep 8, 2018
88
5
18
64
Jacksonville, Florida
I have a 2001 GT that has over 200k miles.Engine still runs good but I am in the future going to replace the engine. I will probably find a good running low mileage crown vic P71 (police) engine as a replacement. I have a couple of questions about the swap. 1) Will any year crown vic with a 4.6 swap and be compatible with my cars computer? 2)Will I sacrifice any horsepower with this swap? 3)what parts do I need to swap over off my GT's engine? Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
W 97 Mustang GT to 2011 Crown Vic Swap 95k Miles (Knock at idle) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T Engine 2008 Mustang V6 4.0L and 2008 Crown Vic V8 4.6L engine swap 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
T Will a 2006 crown Vic engine fit in my 1996 mustang GT? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
RacerJames '67 Coupe Crown Vic Suspension Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
S New Engine Put In 2000 Mustang Gt, Need Help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
Similar threads
97 Mustang GT to 2011 Crown Vic Swap 95k Miles (Knock at idle)
Engine 2008 Mustang V6 4.0L and 2008 Crown Vic V8 4.6L engine swap
Will a 2006 crown Vic engine fit in my 1996 mustang GT?
'67 Coupe Crown Vic Suspension
New Engine Put In 2000 Mustang Gt, Need Help!
Top Bottom