Crown Vic-Mustang GT engine swap

I have a 2001 GT that has over 200k miles.Engine still runs good but I am in the future going to replace the engine. I will probably find a good running low mileage crown vic P71 (police) engine as a replacement. I have a couple of questions about the swap. 1) Will any year crown vic with a 4.6 swap and be compatible with my cars computer? 2)Will I sacrifice any horsepower with this swap? 3)what parts do I need to swap over off my GT's engine? Thanks