Daily Driver Decisions....Need Honest Help

Sorry, this is going to be pretty long. The topic is what to drive daily...my Mustang or a Crown Vic. I was going to go into detail on why I was in this particular spot but it would make this even longer so let's just go with this explanation. I've had one career and after losing almost everything in 2009, finances are almost non-existent. This factors into everything I do. One day it will change but not yet. Feel free to PM me if you need to know something as I don't mind telling any forum folks details. I just don't want it sitting out for just anyone.



So the dilemma. Most know I've had my car since new in '88. I do have a 2008 Suzuki Boulevard that I also bought new right before the bottom dropped out. Thank goodness I had money back then because it was paid for and I didn't have to worry about that. I tried selling it when it was 2 years old but motorcycles are difficult to sell. After 43k miles of riding it, I am not opposed to selling it now. It's an old motorcycle at this point and even though it still looks almost perfect, it's just not worth that much. It is very cheap transportation though at 50 mpg and almost no insurance costs.



Onward....I love my Mustang. It's been with me thru everything. I can't ever see myself selling it. Someone asks me almost weekly if it's for sale. I know I'd be sick if I did so unless it's totally required that's not on the table. I also have always been of the opinion that buying a second car is not a way to save money. Some of my friends always talk about buying a second vehicle that gets good gas mileage to “save money.” Ok, so cost of that vehicle plus insurance, tag, maintenance, etc. Where is the money saving? Nowhere. I am not doing this from that standpoint. What's needed right now is a solid, comfortable vehicle that is well known for longevity and low costs. I've been doing a lot with the guys online that are taking Crown Vic's and chassis swapping an old F100 on them. The Vic is a very solid car. Taxi's and Cop cars get tons of miles on them. The suspension, engine, and pretty much everything else lasts a very long time. The plus for me is they are big and comfortable for my size. At 6'3, not every vehicle is comfortable. I pretty much use every available square inch in a Fox body. The other plus is, for now, I can put a receiver hitch on a Vic and pull a small trailer to use instead of a truck. One day down the road (possibly only in my dreams) I can drop a truck body on top of it and have a nice driving truck.



I can get a Crown Vic or Grand Marquis for anywhere between $3000 and $5000. This would give me a 2005-2009 car with less than 100k. There's a guy close to me that keeps used Police Pkg Vics for $2500 all day long as many as you want. The only issue with these is if you are going to use it as a driver, the interior is pretty rough. They are all cloth cars with some radio stuff not there. It would be much better to find an older person that wants to sell and only has 75k miles on it. I've seen those with leather, nice stereo, good wheels, etc. That would be good to drive. They are harder to find that way but plenty out there.



It will be tough for me to drop the Mustang because it will just sit there. But I'm tired of spending money fixing something every six months. It's always something. The positive is I've been working on these cars since they came out. I've had my car completely apart in boxes before and down to a shell for a color change. Numerous engines. If something happens I can fix it. Most of the time it's not too expensive but a couple of times it has been. I want to just get in a car and DRIVE.



Ask me anything you want. I really need this discussion with other car folks because “normal” people don't get the whole car thing. Ultimately, my wants aren't the important part right now. I must do what's best for my current situation. No, I don't honestly know 100% what that is, hence this post. Last thought....IF I can sell my bike I could get close to buying the Vic with just that money. That's a big if though. Like I said I tried selling it before but you have to almost give them away to move them.



Anyway, any thoughts or ideas would really help me with this. Thanks!!