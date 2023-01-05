Steering pump hose removal help

First of all, thank you everyone with the help with the threads Ive created. I dont have a lot of knowledge on these old ford cars either than a crown vic, and everyone has been super helpful with helping me fix up a 5.0 5 speed Ive wanted for a while. The only 2 things stopping me from driving this thing are the brakes and steering. Theres a big leak coming from the hoses going to the rack from them not being tight. I just installed my steering pump and now im trying to tighten these lines, but they seem almost impossible to get to without removing this steering rack. Anyone know how i can remove/tighten these lines without completely taking the rack down?