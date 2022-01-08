damaged door and fender, replacement options?

hi all

somebody banged into my 95 gt not too long ago, damage to the driver door and fender, right where they meet. I had to use a pry bar on the damage to be able to open the door.

their insurance is covering.

problem is, there arent any 'certified' suppliers of replacement doors and fenders so i would have to be on my own a little if i opt to get the damage fixed. the insurance company created the estimate based on used door/fender they located from a salvage yard.

apparently i may be over-worrying about getting something from a salvage yard because the boy shop would do the actual acquiring and if the parts come in and are substandard are not good enough to use, they can reject them and they can source better (and they would work with insurance if cost adjustment is needed).



regardless, i know there are several aftermarket sites that sell parts and such, but i dont know of any that sell doors and panels. is there someplace i can look to get such things, or should i just let the body shop find something suitable?

time is not a big factor.



thanks