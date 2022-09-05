Dayco New Belt Tensioner No Good (Video)

OldSchoolNoe
Member
-
- Nov 13, 2019
-
- 35
-
- 6
-
- 18
-
- 34
'02 Mustang needed a new belt. The OEM tensioner and idler pulleys are still the OEM unit. After 20 years of service I thought it wouldn't hurt to replace them. I bought the Dayco Kit, it brings those 3 parts.
I would say stay away from the Dayco belt tensioner, the other 2 parts are great!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ia91K9K-xg
I would say stay away from the Dayco belt tensioner, the other 2 parts are great!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ia91K9K-xg