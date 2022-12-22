Decisions decisions Pro M or Holley Terminator X

Hello all,

Recently, I have been getting a plan together on what to do with my 89 Fox automatic GT. The car has 87K on it and was driven by an older gentleman before I bought it of a mechanic making me the third owner. Asides from a tune up and some mild go fast parts, I haven't done a lot with it but plan on fully restoring it to a beast street car with some occasional strip usage. Before anything it will be getting a T-5 transmission and upgraded suspension here in a few weeks. After that, My plan is to go with an ON3 turbo kit. With that , the stock computer is gonna go. I have been reading about the difference between the PRO M engine management set-up and the Holley terminator X. Both seem like great systems but am leaning towards the more expensive PRO M because I like that it keeps the mass air meter in the mix and is somewhat more plug-n-play. However, Wiring doesn't really scare me either , nor does learning how to tune. I just wanted to get some opinions from people that may have ran either set to see what they have to say. SO for those running a term X what do you think. For those running a PRO M what do you think. IS anyone running either system with a power adder, what is your overall impressions with drivability, tuneability etc.

