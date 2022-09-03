Defective Trunk Latch?

Hi, I needed some advice.

I've isolated a frequent, loud, clunking noise, to the trunk latch, while going over bumps.

When I try to shake the trunk lid while its closed, i can hear it knocking, not as loud but identifiable.

I've still got the 2 rubber bumpers and 2 springs on the trunk lid. 1 spring is missing the rubber grommet, i put a piece of cardboard just so it doesn't scratch.

I've also taken off the stock trunk struts.



I've gutted everything from the trunk and rear dash and side panels, tracking down various noises. This one is loud. No issues with it locking, unlocking or sticking.

2003 mustang, 54k miles