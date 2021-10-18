Did I kill my 4r70W?

PDHSB

PDHSB

Member
Jun 11, 2020
VA
Broke in my rebuilt engine today and drove it for 30 minutes. I was a bit hard on it, downshifting in 1-2 and such to seat the rings.

It was taking a while to shift, maybe 5 seconds or so to actually engage gear but I didn't think much of it. Now it only shifts into reverse, all forward gears I get nothing. I would think if I burned the clutches it would smell, but that's not the case. Maybe broken 1-2 accumulator?
 

