Differential 78 302: external washers and damaged housing questions

Two questions: I am changing the differential gear oil in my 1978 Mustang 302. It was not leaking before opening.
1. The 10 nuts have washers. The washers were difficult to remove and were destroyed in the process. How important are these washers when reassembling?
2. Once the internal stock gears were removed, I discovered two damaged areas on the housing as shown by the photos. How could this occur and how serious is this?
Thank you for your help.
 

Welcome New Member:)

1. The copper crush washers prevent leaking from bolts and are hard to remove, get new ones or drip on floor.
2. Picture didn't post...
 
I visited a Ford dealership, an O’Reilly’s, and a NAPA for the crush washers. I need 10. One place had eight that might work. It was not the dealership. Can you recommend a place to buy them if these do not work?
Here’s the photo. The damage is on the left and the right side.
 

Attachments

  • 33384B70-BE0F-4775-84C2-A40637EB1980.jpeg
    33384B70-BE0F-4775-84C2-A40637EB1980.jpeg
    458.9 KB · Views: 4
  • 239D9EC4-3902-4001-AC1F-05760E274F3C.jpeg
    239D9EC4-3902-4001-AC1F-05760E274F3C.jpeg
    458.9 KB · Views: 4
