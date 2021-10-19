Differential 78 302: external washers and damaged housing questions

Two questions: I am changing the differential gear oil in my 1978 Mustang 302. It was not leaking before opening.

1. The 10 nuts have washers. The washers were difficult to remove and were destroyed in the process. How important are these washers when reassembling?

2. Once the internal stock gears were removed, I discovered two damaged areas on the housing as shown by the photos. How could this occur and how serious is this?

Thank you for your help.