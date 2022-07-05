Does the bracket under the transmission tunnel cutout have a name?

I'm looking for the name of this bracket if it has one. I can't find a replacement on CJ Pony Parts or NPD so far. Previous owner tried to, widen the cutout for a larger transmission. They cut right through the bracket on one corner, and it's rusted through about 1/4 inch wide on the other side. I've started to repair it, but the measurements will never be quite right. I'd rather slap a replacement in if it can be purchased without having to buy a new floor pan or trans tunne.