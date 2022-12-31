Doing head gaskets

ThinBlue502
Advanced Member
-
- May 7, 2019
-
- 302
-
- 488
-
- 73
-
- 40
Howdy all! Long time, no see. Been a bit crazy with life. I had my busiest year ever at work, had carpel tunnel surgery on one hand, my daughter is on 3 cheer teams at a very competitive level, my wife and I have been traveling a ton, blah, blah, blah.
Anyway, to the Mustang.
I will be replacing the head gaskets on my motor. I’m going with Felpro 9333’s, that’s what’s on it now and it’s lasted for damn near a decade. I had the motor assembled when I had the stroker kit done, that’s what they used.
I’m thinking that I’ll just use ARP head bolts, not studs. I won’t be throwing boost at this motor anytime soon, so I think I’m ok with just bolts.
Anything else I should do at the same time?
Also, any good reference material? I don’t mind buying a book if one is better than another for my current needs. I thought I remembered reading a good write up on this website or Corral on the subject, including pictures and torquing procedure. Many thanks in advance, my friends.
Anyway, to the Mustang.
I will be replacing the head gaskets on my motor. I’m going with Felpro 9333’s, that’s what’s on it now and it’s lasted for damn near a decade. I had the motor assembled when I had the stroker kit done, that’s what they used.
I’m thinking that I’ll just use ARP head bolts, not studs. I won’t be throwing boost at this motor anytime soon, so I think I’m ok with just bolts.
Anything else I should do at the same time?
Also, any good reference material? I don’t mind buying a book if one is better than another for my current needs. I thought I remembered reading a good write up on this website or Corral on the subject, including pictures and torquing procedure. Many thanks in advance, my friends.