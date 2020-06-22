Hello everyone. My 91' mustang gt convertible developed a shudder after getting polyurethane motor mounts installed. The mounts raised my engine a bit and I am still using the stock transmission mount. When I would take off from a dead stop at part throttle, I would feel a shudder (feels like a wobble type vibration) and sometimes when my aod shifts into 3rd gear (feels like bumps on a road). When it happens it is brief and if I give it hard acceleration, it does not do it. There was zero shudder before I have installed the engine mounts, so it should not be the transmission. My dad had a 98' jeep XJ that had a similar issue/symptoms after he raised the jeep and it was fixed by installing spacers underneath the transmission mount. I wonder if I need to do the same thing or just buy a polyurethane transmission mount that would raise the transmission and restore the original drivetrain/shaft angle.