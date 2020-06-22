Drivetrain Drivetrain Shudder/Vibration

5.0specialist

5.0specialist

Active Member
Jul 10, 2016
133
45
48
30
pembroke pines, fl
Hello everyone. My 91' mustang gt convertible developed a shudder after getting polyurethane motor mounts installed. The mounts raised my engine a bit and I am still using the stock transmission mount. When I would take off from a dead stop at part throttle, I would feel a shudder (feels like a wobble type vibration) and sometimes when my aod shifts into 3rd gear (feels like bumps on a road). When it happens it is brief and if I give it hard acceleration, it does not do it. There was zero shudder before I have installed the engine mounts, so it should not be the transmission. My dad had a 98' jeep XJ that had a similar issue/symptoms after he raised the jeep and it was fixed by installing spacers underneath the transmission mount. I wonder if I need to do the same thing or just buy a polyurethane transmission mount that would raise the transmission and restore the original drivetrain/shaft angle.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
6 Vin, drivetrain discrepancy 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 9
S 03 cobra drivetrain pricing What is it Worth?!?!? 2
V New from Vancouver bc building a new edge with fox drivetrain. The Welcome Wagon 1
scaraj Drivetrain 91 - AOD Transmission Cooler Lines Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Nathaniel Donnelly What Drivetrain Should I Get? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
G New Drivetrain For My 66 F/b 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
C New Gt Owner! Bad Noise Coming From Drivetrain Behind Engine. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
T SOLD 1994 Mustang Cobra, Irs, New Drivetrain Fs/trade SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 3
D Expired '09 Shelby Gt500, 73k, $8,500, Nesbit, Ms Salvage But Drivetrain Is Good S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 3
D Transmission And Drivtrain Help!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
The Green GT SOLD Wts 94 Mustang Gt Vert Parts Car. No Drivetrain SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
J Trans/drivetrain Vibration Issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
5 Clunking Noise After Axle Swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
D 83 5.0 Swap 95 Drivetrain 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
E Drivetrain Swap With Hellion Install The Welcome Wagon 2
Scott7512 Whine From Drivetrain After Aluminum Driveshaft Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
15GTrob What Drivetrain Parts Will I Need? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
15GTrob How To Obliterate Your Drivetrain 1/4 Mile Edition... 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 9
J Expired 2003 Cobra Terminator Engine And Drivetrain For Sale Other Classifieds 0
madmustanger Brakes Interior Suspension Drivetrain (income) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
madmustanger Brakes Interior Suspension Drivetrain (income) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
L Drivetrain Drivetrain Noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S Expired 5.0 Drivetrain Drivetrain Parts 3
DarkoStoj Expired Complete Supercharged 2012 Mustang Drivetrain (5.0l/manual) Drivetrain Parts 0
krazedstang Anyone Looking For A Ford Gt Drivetrain? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
RWDtech Drivetrain clunk/clack 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 8
AJ Gosink Procharger vs turbo charger / drivetrain issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
F Expired 07 Gt500 Drivetrain/whole Car 19k Miles Drivetrain Parts 1
Cobain03 Expired Complete Drivetrain For 1965 Mustang Drivetrain Parts 1
6 1967 Convertible With 2006 Drivetrain Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
T New Member With A Drivetrain Question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
mikes2008gt A "little" Clunk Noise In The Drivetrain? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 18
S For Sale: Books on Classic Mustang and Drivetrain Rebuilding lot of(5) Drivetrain Parts 0
R 08 v6 drivetrain woes 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 7
pbroenen 1970 Mustang Mach 1 M-Code California Blue Plate 63K Miles Rebuilt Drivetrain Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
S Which Fox body drivetrain fits our early cars? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
M what causes loud clunk/bang/jerk in drivetrain when I put C6 into gear? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
DarkoStoj 2004 Cobra Complete Drivetrain, built Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
J Bad drivetrain vibration. HELP! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
kpack5982 Misc Drivetrain parts Drivetrain Parts 0
99FiveOh Project: Swapping 94 Gt drivetrain to 1999 V6 Vert chassis 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 139
gxnos Another drivetrain vibration issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
J Some good used Modular Drivetrain goodies Drivetrain Parts 0
T 1965 Number matching drivetrain. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
281pony Setting up efficient drivetrain, trans/rear questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
G 2009 Mustang GT Stock Part Out Engine/Drivetrain/Exterior/Interior Engine and Power Adder 3
Five04sho Couple of drivetrain questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
My95.0L F/S Stock 95 GT drivetrain parts...& 3.55s Drivetrain Parts 1
H Swapping my 95GT Drivetrain into 66 Coupe Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
I drivetrain slack SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom