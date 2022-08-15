I'm installing a Duraspark ignition system on my 93 LX swap and hoping to get some advice. I have the wiring diagram for the Duraspark box, but don't know where I can tie the wiring into the stock 2.3 harness. I know I need a constant hot, ignition on, and power to the coil. I've tried looking for wiring diagrams for a 93 2.3, but all diagrams I can find are for a 5.0. Any help with what wiring in the harness I can splice into to get my project running. My swap consists of a carbureted 351 and Duraspark distributor. Thanks for any insight.