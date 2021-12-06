Dust Shields or no Dust shields.

Hi Mustang Enthusiast,

I have two questions for all you.

1. I've upgraded my 1991 LX 5.0 convertible from 4 lugs to 5 lugs. Now I have purchased some dust shields for it. What are the benefits of installing them and not installing them?


2. The brake tubing that is above the axel and connects the brake line to the rear got bent when I was trying to remove the fitting nut. I've purchased some stainless brake lines from LMR but the problem is that there are several steel plates that I need to remove and sand the rivets off , and rerivit to properly install the new brake line.

So, my question is, can I just cut a certain length off and connect another line to it without having a safety concern. Or bite the bullet and sand the rivets off, and install te new lines?

thanks,
 

  • 65981135261__EBA366A9-49C7-4AFD-A61A-589043AF9193.jpg
    65981135261__EBA366A9-49C7-4AFD-A61A-589043AF9193.jpg
    104.7 KB · Views: 3
  • 65981134139__A79B91B8-428A-4877-8AA6-A8E51EC774E6.jpg
    65981134139__A79B91B8-428A-4877-8AA6-A8E51EC774E6.jpg
    80.3 KB · Views: 3
  • 65981133046__FB20BAF8-81CB-4FBF-82A1-C6A3152EDFC4.jpg
    65981133046__FB20BAF8-81CB-4FBF-82A1-C6A3152EDFC4.jpg
    105.3 KB · Views: 6
  • 65981128165__6244833B-418A-4B04-9ACF-3799DC6AE927.jpg
    65981128165__6244833B-418A-4B04-9ACF-3799DC6AE927.jpg
    73.9 KB · Views: 5
  • IMG_0390.jpg
    IMG_0390.jpg
    113.7 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_9883.jpg
    IMG_9883.jpg
    68.3 KB · Views: 3

