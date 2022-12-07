E brake mechanism

Hello Stangnet friends. Are there any emergency brake wizards out there? My son and I are building a street rod based on a 1976 Mustang II. The location of the e brake mount is on the top of the tunnel (horizontal mount) directly behind the shift knob. Previous experience is that pulling into 4th gear (4 speed manual) comes very close to the e brake handle. We would like to move the lever and handle to the passenger side of the tunnel (vertical mount) but maintain the vertical pull to set/release the brake. Putting the new e brake within 2-3" of the top of the tunnel will easily clear the passenger seat, but we don't want the lever and handle to encroach into the passenger's side more than 1-2". What I've been looking for is a vertical mount lever/handle/ratchet that can mount on the passenger's side but has a shaft extending through the tunnel wall to pick up the e brake cable. Seems like there has to be something like that but I just can't find it. Anyone have any thoughts? We want to stay manual (not hydraulic) and don't want transmission mount. See picture.