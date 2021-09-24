e303, sniper, afr heads

K

keegan.martin

Member
Aug 9, 2020
60
6
18
18
Blissfield, Michigan
what do you guys think about this setup (5.0)
holley sniper efi
hyperspark box, coil, and distributor
e303 cam
enforcer afr 1351 heads
weiand 7515 intake
3.73 gears
stock bottom end
will this hold up, or too much power or should I go with different heads or cam or anything or is this a pretty good set up
 
Last edited:

