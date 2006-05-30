E6 exhaust manifold porting tutorial.

I just finished porting the E6 for my '88 TC. Took a few photos along the way and wrote up a short tutorial. I've ported a few of these before. This is for a street driven car so all out drag strip performance isn't taken into account, but following this porting method should affect all aspects of the power band a good amount. This tutorial presents the basics of exhaust manifold porting. I hope this is of help to someone.