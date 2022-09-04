Still getting crank no start took ecu to altex guy told me it had a hole in the circuit board,funny thing is I don’t remember putting that hole in there and no one has worked on my car and my car was running so do any of you’ll know if “other” then the hole do you think any of these other “issues I see” could cause this in the ecu? Here are some pics. As far as the hole I actually think It’s been running like that so maybe it didn’t penetrate a important part of the ecu?