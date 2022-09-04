Electrical Ecu not sure a9l crank no start

Creomod

Creomod

Active Member
Sep 14, 2018
180
15
28
41
San Antonio,Texas
Still getting crank no start took ecu to altex guy told me it had a hole in the circuit board,funny thing is I don’t remember putting that hole in there and no one has worked on my car and my car was running so do any of you’ll know if “other” then the hole do you think any of these other “issues I see” could cause this in the ecu? Here are some pics. As far as the hole I actually think It’s been running like that so maybe it didn’t penetrate a important part of the ecu?
 

Attachments

  • CC771DDB-4A9E-4529-AF75-35B63D8EDA14.jpeg
    CC771DDB-4A9E-4529-AF75-35B63D8EDA14.jpeg
    698.9 KB · Views: 3
  • AB740C56-37DD-494A-B9E4-27A93B6C11AC.jpeg
    AB740C56-37DD-494A-B9E4-27A93B6C11AC.jpeg
    653.8 KB · Views: 3
  • 585D2276-2183-4136-A5E2-DA7334E227CC.jpeg
    585D2276-2183-4136-A5E2-DA7334E227CC.jpeg
    668.6 KB · Views: 3
  • AEAD2844-E131-4754-8918-4186C8B7E615.jpeg
    AEAD2844-E131-4754-8918-4186C8B7E615.jpeg
    672.3 KB · Views: 3
  • 14DA04C5-B05B-41D5-A652-2F08C3D0C29D.jpeg
    14DA04C5-B05B-41D5-A652-2F08C3D0C29D.jpeg
    478.5 KB · Views: 3
  • BB311838-871F-4095-B857-2309A0D23C00.jpeg
    BB311838-871F-4095-B857-2309A0D23C00.jpeg
    630.5 KB · Views: 3
  • 586932FC-ABB7-489D-90F6-30846A4D15AF.jpeg
    586932FC-ABB7-489D-90F6-30846A4D15AF.jpeg
    632.8 KB · Views: 3
  • 49829A0F-36F0-4D90-9203-3C3BABF93C47.jpeg
    49829A0F-36F0-4D90-9203-3C3BABF93C47.jpeg
    491.4 KB · Views: 3
  • 084D93DD-5939-464B-BC4A-4C57643D5B9A.jpeg
    084D93DD-5939-464B-BC4A-4C57643D5B9A.jpeg
    635.7 KB · Views: 3

