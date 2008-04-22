EFI to carb legal issue???

Does anyone know if the car was originally EFI, but me now hating all the damn wires, can I just swap the car to carb, and still be fine legally?



I had always heard that if I was going to do this I'd have to have someone from the DOT review everything.



I am really wanting to get rid of the damn AL9/A9L crap, and go big motor carbed on it. Does anyone know about the legal issues?



Ideally, I don't want to have any sensors, or other wires. I want to have just, the ignition box, plug wires, and E-fan. That is all I want to have in.