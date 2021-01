Just picked up a 88 T tops 5.0. Got the car cheap and obviously knee it needed work since it's been sitting. First issue I'm having is it won't crank with the key. I bought a new ignition switch, bypassed the clutch safety switch, and installed a new starter solenoid and starter. Car only cranks when I tap a screwdriver to the trigger post to the hot side of the solenoid. Got nothing out of the trigger wire. Lost since I think I hit everything as I worked my way back. Help is much appreciated