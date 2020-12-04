Engine shake at idle

Hi. I have a 90 5.0., and I have an idle problem I cannot resolve...



The car is an automatic. It has about 75,000 miles on it. The engine is all stock except for headers, and I removed the smog pump. The car runs strong, burns no oil and displays no peculiarities of operation except for the idle issue, which is as follows:



The engine has a slight jerk or judder that is immediately noticeable at idle. You can really feel it when you put your hand on the intake, and you can feel it in the steering wheel at idle. If you listened to the car it would sound fine and idles steady at 750 rpm and holds 18 inches of manifold vacuum.







To fix this I have tried the following:

New Motorcraft IAC

New Motorcraft TPS

New Mallory coil

New gapped plugs

New wires

New cap and rotor.



Any ideas?