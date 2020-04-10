Exhaust video

May 9, 2019
Elk Grove
So I plan on upgrading my exhaust system a little bit for my birthday coming up. I plan on swapping out my Magnaflow mufflers since they are too quiet , I plan on getting the Flowmaster Super 40 Delta Flow mufflers. I am currently running a custom shop made X pipe and plan on swapping that out with a H pipe. I am wondering does anyone have any videos of them running Super 40’s with a catted H pipe on a stock engine with stock headers?
 

