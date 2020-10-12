Currently working on a '76 V8 auto coupe. Someone along the line had it repainted dark blue. The chassis was Rhino lined and is in pretty good shape. There are rust bubbles scattered here and there under the paint but all in all it's in fair condition. We picked it up missing the engine and trans. PO pulled the running 302 engine after the trans failed. He was going to put a bigger engine in it. Then he tried and realized the problems when trying to go bigger engines/trans. By that time he had already sold the original engine along with the oil pan and motor mounts.The plan for this car is an automatic with a/c that is easy to drive. Turn the key and she fires reliably. Drop in gear and go. With those goals in mind we picked up a complete low mileage '89 roller 5.0 for it. I have the computer, entire vehicle wiring harness as well as fuel injection items. For now I am going to go with a carb. Once we get the bugs worked out and see what else the car needs I will pull the engine. Paint the engine compartment as well as replacing whatever else we find lacking during mockup. By then I will have remaining items for fuel injection and will install that.I have several c4's so I am going to use one of them. I had the machine shop re-balanced a II flex plate. It took multiple calls and chasing leads to find someone willing to try the re balance. He used the 50oz flex plate off my 5.0 engine with a 5.0 crank to setup his misbalance numbers. Then installed my II flexplate to the 5.0 crank, added 120+ grams, drilled out the opposing side. This matched the 5.0 flex plate numbers.The engine is out of a 1989 grand marquis with 56,xxx miles. I removed the smog pump otherwise I am attempting to use the accessories as is, a/c, p/s ect. With the radiator in place I only have 1 7/8" between the water pump and radiator. Thus the fan had to go. Otherwise it all fits as is. Since it's an a/c car I cannot use a pusher fan. I ordered a 12" and a 10" electric fan in an attempt to get maximum coverage in a 1 7/8" space. The slimmest 16" fans are 2 3/8" deep with a 4" diameter at that thickness. Even offset it wont fit. The 2 fans should move the fan motors off center giving me just enough clearance in theory. The 16" fans provide 2000 to 3000 cfm. The slim models are closer to 2000. The 10 and 12 give me right at 2000cfm. I imagine it will run warm with a/c on at idle on a hot day. Otherwise I am hoping it can cool itself.I will swap in a 3g alternator at some point as the 2g is known to start fires. For now I am going to attempt to use the '89 p/s pump. I think it runs at a higher pressure but am not sure. The rack is probably going to leak and need replaced anyway as it appears original. I just want to know if I can use the p/s pump as is. A rebuilt pump is only 25 bucks and will be used if/when replacing the rack.The a/c compressor is close to the hood when closed. It may hit if engine moves too much but the mount rebuild kit should stop that.Get an engine leveler for your hoist. They are under $50. I always jacked up the car and stood on the tailshaft when installing an engine/trans assembly. The leveler made it so easy to install. I left the car on the ground and the engine/trans dropped in smoothly. My feet stayed on solid ground!