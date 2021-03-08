So I finally got around to installing a 96 explorer upper and lower on my 89 GT. I also upgrade to the 4 hole style 19 ib injectors. It was a long and painful process as it was my first time doing this and everything below the fuel rail had never been removed off of my car. The stupid fuel rail quick disconnects were a pain but I finally got those off and then had to put my entire body weight off the side of the car to pull the fuel rail off the old crusty injectors.



Once the fuel rail and injectors were all removed I removed the distributor and then all of the lower intake bolts and two studs. The bolts and studs on the very ends were very hard to remove as the threads were caked in thick black gunk. Covered the lifter valley and removed the 32 year old gasket over the course of like 6 hours and then finally reassembled with the proper torque sequence. Put it all back together and ran into an issue with the upper to lower bolts with some being too long. Very odd issue that I’ve yet to figure out.

Once the distributor was stabbed and everything was ready to go I cranked the car and checked for leaks and didn’t see any. The car started first try with no troubles. However I can hear a vacuum leak and got some smoke with my tester from under the upper intake. I also noticed the next day that there is a bit of fuel pooling to the left of injector 2. The injectors have brand new o rings and pintle caps and were lubed. All the fuel rail bolts are tight. Anyone have any suggestions about this? I’ll check it out once I do the retorque on the lower.



However it’s only been through one heat cycle and I’m too scared to run it due to the leaking fuel rail to injector seal. Should I go ahead and pull the upper and retorque and fix the leak all at the same time? Also anyone know why the bolts may be too long on my upper to lower? The four bolts up top are they all the same size? I’ll include some pictures later I’ve just been so consumed with this job