All 96-01 Explorer 5.0's used a 65mm TB. Any of these can be modified. It is really simple especially with a simple welder and grinder. You need the throttle bracket from your Mustang. Lots of information out there regarding the TPS as well. Will need to modify to fit the Mustang unit or make an adapter pigtail to plug an Explorer TPS into Mustang harness (this is what I did)



That spacer would be fine. I believe the stock spacer will physically work with the TB as well, just a slight restriction from 65mm down to 60mm. If you wanted you could grind/bevel the TB side of the spacer to blend the air flow as well. The stock 60mm, Explorer 65mm or aftermarket 70 &75mm spacers all use the same intake stud spacing.